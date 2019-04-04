Amy Adams has signed on to star in the Ron Howard-directed Hillbilly Elegy, the high budget adaption to J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir from Netflix. It’s a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown. The Shape Of Water co-writer Vanessa Taylor penned the script. Howard is producing the project with his Imagine Entertainment partner Brian Grazer and the company’s Karen Lunder. Julie Oh is the exec producer. This news was first seen on variety.