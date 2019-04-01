A mega three-hour American Idol (1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 7.18 million viewers) that saw cut-downs to the top 20 of the ABC signing competition hogged the primetime schedule Sunday, a night when NCAA Tournament overrun boosted CBS’ 60 Minutes and its other shows to a preliminary overall victory in the demo and total viewers.

Meanwhile, NBC’s two-hour World of Dance (0.7, 3.21M) felt the competition, dipping a tenth week-to-week, as did the network’s Good Girls (0.5, 2.17M) at 10 PM, also off a tenth to a series low. Idol ended up steady in the demo; America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.9, 5.74M) started off ABC’s night.

On CBS, the Michigan State-Duke showdown (10.5 rating) in the Elite Eight dipped into the first half-hour of primetime, shifting everything with it to the better. The network said the down-to-the-wire game scored the highest metered-market delivery for the Sunday PM window since 2005, and is us 4% compared with 2018. Overall, the regional finals Saturday and Sunday on CBS and TBS that secured this year’s Final Four notched a 7.2 rating, their second-highest number since 2011.

For now, 60 Minutes (1.6, 11.14M) benefited most after its eventual 7:30 PM start, followed by God Friended Me (1.1, 8.01M), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.9, 6.78M) and Madam Secretary (0.5, 4.83M) which all will be adjusted later.

On Fox, new episodes of The Simpsons (0.8, 2.06M at 8 PM) and Family Guy (0.9, 2.16 at 9 PM) were scattered among animation repeats and even with a week ago.

The CW flew with new episodes of Supergirl (0.3, 1.07M) and Charmed (0.2, 740,000), both also even while the later lifted from last week’s viewer low.