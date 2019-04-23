‘American Idol’ Slips To Series Low; ‘The Neighborhood’ Wraps Solid Season 1

A “Meet Your Finalist” episode of ABC’s American Idol slipped to series lowest-yet results in the demo and total viewers. Despite the lower Idol lead-in, ABC’s The Fix (0.5, 3.231M) hung on week to week with its fourth in a row 0.5 demo rating.

NBC’s The Voice (1.2, 7.488M) topped Monday night in both metrics, besting ABC’s singing competition by 33% in the demo and 2.1 million total viewers.

Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.2, 5.977M) grew 1/10th in the demo compared to previous week’s series low, good enough to tie The Voice as the night’s No. 1 show in that metric.

Opposite all that singing, CBS’s The Neighborhood season finale (1.0, 6.267M) wrapped a solid first season, in which it maintained its demo rating for the last five originals.

Following CBS’s Man with a Plan (0.7, 5.012M), week 2 of The Code (0.6, 4.611M) ticked up 1/10th in the demo.

At 10 PM, NBC’s The Enemy Within (0.6, 4.037M) took 10 PM in the demo, while , CBS’s Bull repeat (0.5, 4.831M) topped in total viewers, also besting The Fix.

NBC (1.0, 6.338M) and Fox (1.0, 5.358M) tied for No. 1 on the night in the demo; NBC topped total viewers. ABC (0.8, 4.689M) was No. 3 in demo while CBS (0.6, 5.027M) came in third in overall audience. The CW (0.2, 799K) followed.