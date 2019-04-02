It’s no April Fools’ Day gag to say that the second season of American Idol (1.1/5) on ABC has hit some rating stumbles, and last night as no exception as the Ryan Seacrest-hosted show slipped to a series low.

Taking a one-tenth tumble from the previous lows of Sunday’s mega-show and the past couple of Mondays, last night’s two-hour Top 20 performance offering was the worst showing for Idol ever among adults 18-49 in 15 seasons on Fox and now two on the Disney-owned net.

With lead-out The Fix (0.5/3) also down a tenth from last week and in last place in the 10 PM slot to NBC’s unchanged The Enemy Within (0.8/4) and CBS’ Bull (0.6/3), it was not a fun night for ABC by any measure.

NBC

In fact, with NBC’s night-topping The Voice (1.5/7) tripping 6% from its March 25 airing, there wasn’t a lot of upward movement to be found among the Big 4 and the CW on Monday.

Bull dropped a tenth, but otherwise all was the same on CBS. The Neighborhood (1.0/5), Man With a Plan (0.8/4) and the Season 1 finale of the rebooted Magnum P.I. (0.7/3) all were unchanged from last week among the key demo. The Season 5 midseason return of the CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.3/1) was down a hard 40% from Season 4’s February 12, 2018, return but pretty much even with its current run so far. A Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2/1) special followed Legends and was even with last week’s repeat.

However, there was hope over on the home of the new-ish Fox Entertainment. Yes, 8 PM’s The Resident (0.9/4) was last in the first hour of primetime, but the recently renewed 9-1-1 (1.3/6) took the prize on two fronts. First of all, Ryan Murphy’s high-octane first-responders drama beat Idol for a rare win. Secondly, 9-1-1 was the only show to go up last night over the week before with an 8% rise.

Overall, NBC won Monday night with a 1.3/6 rating and 7.10 million viewers. That’s down a tenth from last week among the 18-49s and 8% in total audience. Look for another NBC victory tonight with the This Is Us season finale — and bring tissues.