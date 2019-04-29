‘American Idol’ Hits 7-Week High Note As ‘Red Line’ Opens Sluggish; NBA Conference Semifinals Starter Best Since ’11

ABC’s 8-10 PM American Idol (1.4 demo rating, 7.877 million viewers) continued its run as Sunday’s top broadcast program in the demo, more than doubling NBC’s World of Dance (0.8, 3.362M) head-to-head in total viewers, and 6/10th in the demo.

CBS’s 60 Minutes (0.8, 9.057M) clocked the night’s biggest crowd. ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.1, 5.680M), with its first original since April 7, beat the newsmag in the demo, jumping 3/10th since that prior original.

Tumbling off its newsmag lead-in, launch of CBS’s 8 PM special event series The Red Line (0.5, 4.862M) tied Fox’s debut of Friday’s Proven Innocent as the lowest Big 4 drama premiere so far this season. The Red Line’s demo was little more than half the 0.9 CBS has averaged in the two-hour timeslot this season with God Friended Me and NCIS: LA.

Red Line pushed NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 5.628M) by an hour, to hit new demo and total viewer lows at 10 PM. Even so it snared the timeslot’s largest overall audience on Sunday night. ABC’s 10 PM Shark Tank (0.8, 4.096M) won the hour in the demo.

NBC’s 8 PM World Of Dance regional final (0.8, 3.362M) scored a five-week high in the 18-49 age bracket, and a six-week best in total viewers. At 10 PM, NBC’s Good Girls (0.6, 2.396M) equaled its best demo performance since its season launch on March 3, and a seven week high in total viewers.

With their first originals since April 7, Fox’s The Simpsons (0.7. 1.915M) and Bob’s Burger (0.8, 1.828M) equaled most recent first-runs. Meanwhile, Family Guy (0.8, 1.960M tumbled 1/10th from its most recent original on March 31.

ABC’s primetime followed the highest-rated NBA conference semifinals broadcast since 2011 with Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought victory over the Houston Rockets. The broadcast delivered a 5.9 metered market rating, up 34% from last year’s comparable game. Play peaked with an 8.1 rating in the final quarter hour.

Sunday’s ABC broadcast delivered a 17.4 in the San Francisco-Oakland market, and a 13.0 in the Houston market.

Additionally, ABC’s coverage of Sunday’s NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1, in which the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, generated a 3.7 metered market rating – up 16% from the last comparable Game 1, in 2017. That broadcast drew a 14.3 rating in the Milwaukee market and a 9.3 rating in the Boston market.

In primetime, ABC (1.2, 6.383M)topped in both metrics, followed, not closely, by NBC (0.7, 2.872M) in the demo. CBS (0.6, 6.103M) came in second in total viewers and tied Fox (0.6, 1.592M) for No. 3 in the demo. CW (0.2, 935K) followed, owing to Supergirl (0.3, 1.140M) and Charmed (0.2, 730K.)