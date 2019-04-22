‘American Idol’ Tops Easter Sunday Touting Disney Tunes

Easter Sunday, with its traditional lower HUT and PUT levels, saw CBS’s 60 Minutes (0.7, 8.308M) leading the broadcast primetime field in overall audience, while Disney Night on ABC’s American Idol (1.2, 6.421M) topped Sunday in the demo.

The newsmag dropped 2/10th in the demo week to week, having last week followed a repeat of the Masters golf tournament won by Tiger Woods earlier in the day.

Opposite Idol, CBS’s Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration (0.6, 6.866M) clocked a larger overall crowd in their mutual 8-10 PM slot. The Motown special dropped 3/10th in the demo compared to CBS’s year ago Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute on a Tuesday, April 10 of ’18, but finished in line, demo-wise, with last month’s Aretha: A Grammy Celebration airing on a Sunday.

NBC’s 8 PM World of Dance (0.7, 2.905M) maintained 100% of previous week’s demo data, despite Easter and Motown distractions.

After Idol, ABC’s Shark Tank (0.8, 3.864M) repeated previous original’s demo to take 10 PM slot in the metric.

In that hour, CBS’s Madam Secretary season finale (0.4, 4.830M) finished first in the hour in total viewers by nearly 1M over closest competitor, holding steady in the demo compared to most recent original.

CW’s Supergirl (0.3, 949K) and Charmed (0.2, 669K) both held previous original’s demo.

ABC (1.0, 5.339M) finished first in the demo for a second consecutive Sunday, leading all four hours of primetime in the demo. That includes America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat (0.8, 4.652M) at 7 PM.

CBS (0.6, 6.717M) took Sunday in total viewers and tied NBC (0.6, 2.575M) for No. 2 in the demo. Fox (0.5, 11.34M), which observed Easter Sunday with an all-repeat slate, finished fourth in both metrics, followed, by CW (0.2, 809K).