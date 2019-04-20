‘American Idol’ Returns Adam Lambert For Special ‘Queen Night’ Appearance

American Idol is honoring one of its most famous alumni by bringing back Adam Lambert as a mentor for its April 28 “Queen Night,” in which the singing competition’s top eight contestants will perform a song from the band’s catalog.

Lambert, the frontman of the revived Queen since 2011, was the Season 8 runner-up on American Idol, and memorably used Bohemian Rhapsody as his audition song. He also sang with Queen in that year’s season finale.

Fans who can’t get enough of Lambert will also see hi when he performs on the May 19 finale of the show, capping Season 17.

Viewers will be able to watch the show and vote on their favorite contestants in real-time, with results revealed at the end of the show across all time zones. Participants can vote via text, on the American Idol website, and using the show’s app.

Lambert has been one of the most commercially successful American Idol contestants. His debut album included the single Whataya Want From Me, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. His second studio album, Trespassing premiered at number one on the US album chart.