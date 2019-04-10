‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Title Unveiled By Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy dropped the title for this fall’s American Horror Story‘s season 9, which will be known as AHS 1984.

It’s a throwback to ’80s slasher movies as evident in the clip that Murphy posted on social showing a teenage girl fleeing a dark-Jason-like guy wielding a knife. The year 1984 is when Friday the 13th was billed as its “Final Chapter”. There were also such genre faves as Nightmare on Elm Street and Children of the Corn which hit the screen that year.

Emma Roberts is coming back to season 9 and her boyfriend will be played by Olympic silver medalist freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy.

The return of Sarah Paulson hasn’t been announced yet. Together with Evan Peters they’ve appeared in every single season of AHS, however, the actor says he’s sitting this season out.

The FX series first aired in the fall of 2011 with Murder House season, with Asylum (in 2012) in season 2, then Coven (2013), Freak Show (2014), Hotel (2015), Roanoke (2016), Cult(2017) and Apocalypse (2018).

American Horror Story returns this fall.