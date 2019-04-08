AMC Networks has set premiere dates for several new and returning series including season 2 of Lodge 49 and The Terror: Infamy, the second installment of the horror anthology series.

The Terror: Infamy will debut Monday, August 12 at at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT, and will be followed by Season 2 of Lodge 49 at 10 PM ET/ 9 PM CT.

Set during World War II, Season 2 of The Terror: Infamy centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.

The Terror: Infamy is an AMC Studios production produced by Scott Free, Emaj Productions and Entertainment 360.

Created by Jim Gavin, Lodge 49 is a modern fable set in Long Beach, CA that centers on likable “Squire” and ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell), whose beloved fraternal order — the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx — is suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader. Despite his “Knight” and mentor Ernie’s (Brent Jennings) lost faith, and his twin sister Liz’s (Sonya Cassidy) struggle with their past, Dud believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne.

Gavin executive produces alongside showrunner Peter Ocko, Paul Giamatti, Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich. Lodge 49 is an AMC Studios production.

In addition, IFC has slotted Wednesday, July 31 (10 PM ET/9 PM CT) for the premiere of musical variety sketch comedy show Sherman’s Showcase, created and written by Diallo Riddle (Marlon, Rise) and Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW, Snatched).

SundanceTV has set Thursday, May 23 (10 PM ET/9 PM CT) for the premiere of limited series The Name of the Rose, based on Umberto Eco’s novel. John Turturro, Michael Emerson, Rupert Everett, Damian Hardung, Sebastian Koch, James Cosmos, Richard Sammel, Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Greta Scarano star.

SundanceTV also set Thursday, June 20 (midnight ET/11 PM CT) for the Season 3 premiere of Rosehaven and Sunday, June 23 (10 AM ET/9 AM CT) for Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter.