Amazon Prime Video To Be Integrated Into Liberty Global’s Virgin Media Cable Service In The UK

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Omens and Jack Ryan are set to be made available to Virgin Media TV subscribers in the UK after parent company Liberty Global struck a deal with Amazon Prime Video.

The Amazon Prime Video app is to be integrated into Virgin Media’s Ultra HD V6 set-top box, marking the first deal in Europe between the two companies. Cable operator Virgin Media has 4M subs in the country.

It comes ahead of Amazon Prime Video’s forthcoming Premier League coverage, meaning sports fans will be able to watch all of the English soccer games in one place. The partnership starts in the summer and subscribers will be required to pay separately for the SVOD service.

Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Europe said, “We have made it even easier for our customers to enjoy Prime Video including Amazon Originals like The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and the highly-anticipated Good Omens starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant. We are excited that these shows and many others, award-winning movies and our forthcoming exclusive Premier League matches will all be available on Virgin Media’s V6 box for millions of Prime members across the country.”

Enrique Rodriguez, Liberty Global’s EVP and Chief Technology Officer added, “We’re excited to partner with Amazon to deliver its highly-popular content, including Amazon Originals and Exclusives, directly to our consumers. We know our customers want to see their favorites shows and programming on their big screen at home, and our partnership with streaming services like Amazon continues to make that happen.”