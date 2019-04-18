‘Amazing Race’ Season 31 Start Teams With ‘Survivor’ For CBS Wednesday Win

CBS’ Survivor: Edge of Extinction (1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 7.83 million viewers) continued to grow, topping Wednesday in all metrics and hitting a season high in total viewers.

The network’s Season 31 launch of The Amazing Race (1.2, 7.83M) took 9 PM across the board, climbing 50% versus Million Dollar Mile’s performance in the slot over its two telecasts before being yanked. Race was, however, down 33% in the demo from its prior premiere on January 3, 2018.

This was the show’s latest premiere in the TV season in 15 years – the most recent “later season start” was in March 2017, when the premiere reached 4.3 million viewers and scored a 0.9 in adults 18-49.

CBS’ SEAL Team (0.7, 4.55M) took 10 PM last night.

For the third time in four weeks, Fox’s Empire (1.1, 3.79M) matched its series low in demo. Same night one year ago, the series had enjoyed a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 metric.

With ABC’s 8-10 PM comedies in repeats, 10 PM’s Whiskey Cavalier (0.5, 2.84M) was working off a lower-rated lead-in and slipped a tenth from last week to match its low to date.

CW’s Riverdale (0.2, 829,000) hit a series low in the demo while Jane the Virgin (0.2, 689K) tied its series low for a third consecutive week.

For the night, CBS (1.1, 6.06M) was first in viewers and the demo. Fox (1.0, 3.53M) came in second in the demo, while NBC’s Chicago encore lineup (0.5, 3.86M) finished No. 2 for the night among Big 4 networks in total viewers. ABC (0.5, 2.78M) and CW (0.2, 759K) followed.