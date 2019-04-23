Ali Wong And Randall Park’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Always Be My Maybe’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Teaser

The ’90s are back and they haven’t sounded and looked any better. Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming rom-com Always Be My Maybe starring Ali Wong and Randall Park which also announced the release date of May 31 — which is a great way to end Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Set to Mariah Carey’s song on which the movie’s title is based, we get some serious ’90s fashion, haircuts and dance moves, the rom-com explores the premise of “the friend zone” and the comedic duo of Wong and Park makes it wildly worthwhile. Netflix, Wong, and Park all posted the teaser on their Instagram accounts to give us a peek at what to expect from the comedy.

In Always Be My Maybe, childhood friends Sasha (Wong) and Marcus (Park) have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. But when Sasha, now a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she runs into her old pal — a happily complacent musician still living at home and working for his dad. Though the two are reluctant to reconnect, they soon find the old sparks — and maybe some new ones — are there.

The movie is directed by Nahnatchka Khan and written by Wong, Park and Michael Golamco. The cast also features Keanu Reeves, Daniel Dae Kim, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Karan Soni, Charlyne Yi, James Saito, Lyrics Born, and Susan Park.

Watch the teaser below and yes, the song will be in your head for the rest of the day.