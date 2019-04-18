‘Alternatino With Arturo Castro’ Releases Trailer, Sets Premiere Date

Comedy Central’s new sketch series Alternatino with Arturo Castro is gearing up for its debut, releasing its first trailer in advance of its June 18 bow at 10:30 PM ET/PT.

Alternatino with Arturo Castro is billed as the latest in from Comedy Central culturally relevant sketch comedy. The network helped launch the careers of Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Nick Kroll, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. Now, it tackles modern Latino identity (misconceptions, with Castro as a fresh filter for cultural commentary about daily lives and the zeitgeist…all rooted in his personal experience.

Some of the planned Castro sketches:

A Department of Homeland Security PSA featuring I.C.E. Agent Bryce J. Korn announcing the transition from caged children to a “cage-free” lifestyle

A father having the birds and the bees talk with his son, answering all his son’s hard-hitting questions ranging from sexual preference to multiple simultaneous partners

An inside look at the ups and down of Arturo’s first date with a woman with preconceived judgments on what it means to be a Latin man.

Watch the trailer above.