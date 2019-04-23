‘Along Came The Devil’ Comes Along Again With Sequel Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Shooting is underway this week in Georgia on Along Came the Devil 2, a sequel to the 2018 horror thriller directed by Jason DeVan and penned by him and his screenwriter partner/wife Heather DeVan. They return in the same capacities for the follow-up, which like the first will be distributed by Gravitas Ventures. An October theatrical day-and-date release is being eyed.

Bruce Davison returns as Reverend Michael in the sequel joined by Laura Wiggins (Shameless), Mark Ashworth (Magnificent Seven) and Tiffany Fallon (Christmas in the Heartland). The new film’s plot: After receiving an unsettling voicemail, Jordan (Fallon) returns home, looking for answers, only to find her estranged father and even more questions. A demonic force has attached itself to the town and no one is safe. The only one who seems to know anything is the small town’s Reverend.

Jason and Heather DeVan are producing via their DeVan Clan banner. Kenneth C. Dunn and Keith Roush are exec producers.

“Gravitas Ventures is once again excited to bring Jason and Heather’s vision to audiences,” Gravitas Ventures’ VP Sales & Marketing Laura Florence. “They have been great to collaborate with in the first film and they continue to be amazing partners in this sequel.”