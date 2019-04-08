Smallville alumna Allison Mack has changed her plea to guilty in the wild sex-cult case. She originally had pleaded not guilty on racketeering charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan for 10 seasons on the Superman TV series, was indicted a year ago along with Keith Raniere, the alleged leader of a self-help program and purported pyramid scheme that federal prosecutors say included operating a shadow society of female “slaves.”

According to prosecutors, Mack is credited in publicly available materials with co-creating a program called The Source, which recruited actors. Read the sometimes-graphic details from the Justice Department about the case below.

During a court hearing in December, Mack had argued that she isn’t guilty of inducing forced labor if the Church of Scientology isn’t guilty of the same charge. She entered the new plea Monday at U.S. District Court for the Eastern District in Brooklyln.

In 2015, per court records, Raniere created a secret society within his self-help company Nxivm called DOS, “an acronym for a Latin phrase that loosely translates to ‘Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions’,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Investigators believe Mack and other DOS masters recruited slaves by telling them that they were joining a women-only organization that would empower them and “eradicate purported weaknesses that the Nxivm curriculum taught were common in women.”

Here are details of the case from the Justice Department press release: