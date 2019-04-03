Author, screenwriter and award-winning journalist Allan Cole has died, according to the WGA. He was 75.

Cole was probably best known for co-authoring the Sten science fiction series. He passed away on March 29, in Boca Raton, FL, after battling cancer.

The son of a CIA operative, Cole was born in Philadelphia, and moved around with his family before settling in California.

He worked as a journalist for 14 years, taking on jobs at several Los Angeles area newspapers, including the Inglewood Daily News, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, and the Santa Monica Outlook where he was city editor and national news editor.

Cole and his late writing partner, Chris Bunch, sold more than 150 television and film scripts, earning credits on such hit TV shows as Magnum, P.I., Quincy, The Incredible Hulk, The A-Team, and Walker, Texas Ranger.

They were also story editors on Galactica 1980, Code Red, Gavilan, and Werewolf. Cole was a Writers Guild of America West member since 1976.

The two writers penned an eight-volume science fiction series beginning with Sten in 1982. The series was a worldwide hit, especially in Russia, where it sold more than ten million copies.

Cole is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Chris Bunch’s sister), his son, Jason, daughters Dr. Susan Beck and Alissia Bell, as well as two brothers and eight grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Allan’s name be sent to the Writers Guild Foundation Fund for emerging talents.