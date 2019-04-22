Sundance Pic ‘Monster’ Gets New Title & Theatrical Deal With Byron Allen’s ESMP

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to All Rise, the drama written and directed by Anthony Mandler that premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival as Monster. The pic based on Walter Dean Myers’ New York Times-bestselling novel of that name is now headed for a fall 2019 domestic theatrical release.

Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Ehle, A$AP Rocky, Nas, Tim Blake Nelson and John David Washington co-star in in commercial and music video director Mandler’s feature film debut, which premiere in Competition in Park City.

The plot centers on Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr), a 17-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.

“This is a very important and timely film which inspires and reminds us that together we have the power to make the necessary positive changes,” said Allen. “This excellent story shows us how every day, African-Americans are positioned to fail in the schoolroom, the boardroom, and the courtroom long before we bleed to death in the streets.”

The pic was produced by BRON Studios, Tonik Productions and Get Lifted Film Co. in association with Charlevoix, Red Crown and Creative Wealth Media. Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Aaron L. Gilbert, Mike Jackson and Edward Tyler Nahem are produced. John Legend, Wright, Nas, Dan Crown, Yoni Liebling, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Linnea Roberts, Ty Stiklorius, Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks and Jennifer Lucas are executive producers.