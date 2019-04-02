Toward the end of STX Boss Adam Fogelson’s presentation today at STX, two projects were announced in development: Work It with Alicia Keys producing and the Bad Moms spinoff Bad Moms’ Moms starring A Bad Moms Christmas‘ Cheryl Hines, Susan Sarandon and Christine Baranski. Keys hasn’t been set to star yet.

Bad Moms and A Bad Moms Christmas directors and writers Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are also involved on Bad Moms’ Moms.

Previous Bad Moms pics have grossed over $314M at the global box office.

Keys is a 65M-album-selling, 15 Grammy Award-winning performer. Her feature film credits include Smokin’ Aces, The Nanny Diaries and Jem and the Holograms, and, on TV, Empire.

No further details were revealed by STX about the projects.