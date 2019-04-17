Alex Trebek Says He’s “Feeling Good”, Continuing Cancer Treatment & Looks Forward To September Return

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek provided a health update today, saying in a tweeted video that he’s “feeling good” and continuing with his therapy for the pancreatic cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Promising to see viewers with the September return of the game show’s 36th season — but also pledging honesty about his condition — Trebek said: “Some of you may recall that at the beginning of this season I promised you that we had some surprises in store for you. Of course, I had no idea at that time that there were some surprises in store for me as well.”

Saying he was especially moved by the well wishes from young people, Trebek said: “I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now, so despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy and we — by we, the staff — is already working on our next season. So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff.”

Watch Trebek’s video message above, and see his tweet below.

The message comes with the final taping of Jeopardy‘s 35th season, a season that saw the 78-year-old Trebek diagnosed with the Stage 4 cancer. Trebek has hosted the show since it debuted in syndication in 1984. The popular game show was renewed in September through the 2023 season, along with its longtime lead-in Wheel of Fortune.

In a statement released in March, Trebek said: “I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!”

The answers-and-questions game show is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.