Alec Baldwin is taking Donald Trump one month at a time, or at least that’s his approach to doing his “world famous mediocre Trump impression” for Saturday Night Live.

Appearing last night on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Baldwin told the host that while he has no firm commitment to continue the cold opens that so irritate the president (“stinks” was one of the more memorable reviews bestowed by Trump).

“I don’t know,” Baldwin said when Fallon asked whether he’ll keep playing Trump. “I just don’t know. I’m doing it now. We do it about once a month.” The actor explained that his friendship with SNL producer Lorne Michaels makes the loose commitment easy. “Lorne will call me up and be like, ‘Are you coming this weekend?'” He added, “They keep pulling me back in,” mimicking Al Pacino’s Godfather III moment.

Several seasons into his ongoing, if less frequent, cold open appearances, Baldwin doesn’t seem overly impressed with his own impersonation skills, at least with regard to this one. After praise from Fallon and applause from the audience, Baldwin waved off the gushing with a raspberry, explaining that the cold open is “like lighting a fuse.”

“It’s not like we’re going to pause and do a Steven Soderbergh movie where I’m playing Trump,” he said. “We gotta kind of drive it and make it brassy and loud and fast, so I do my world famous mediocre Trump impersonation that sort of fits into the show.”

The Soderbergh reference echoes a similar comment made by Baldwin to Indiewire earlier this week, when the actor explained, “I made [Trump] as two-dimensional as I believe he deserves to be made. And we’ve certainly vulgarized it from time to time, beyond certain limitations. But it’s essentially us repeating back what he says, and just holding up a mirror to what he says and does.”

Take a look above at Baldwin’s Tonight appearance. The Trump discussion comes around the 2:52 mark.