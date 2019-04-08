EXCLUSIVE: British actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin has been added to the cast of The Silencing, joining Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis in the thriller which is being directed by Robin Pront. Production is slated to commence this month.

Written by Micah Ranum, the plot follows a reformed hunter (Coster-Waldau) who becomes involved in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he and the local sheriff Alice Gustafson (Wallis) set out to track a vicious killer who may have kidnapped his daughter years ago. Tiffin will play Alice’s troubled younger brother Brooks.

Cybill Lui of Anova Pictures is producing the project with Wilding Pictures’ Matt Code co-producing, and XYZ Films executive producing. XYZ and Endeavor Content rep U.S. sales.

Fiennes Tiffin is poised to breakout as the co-lead in the hotly anticipated YA drama After, based on the best-selling novel by Anna Todd. He plays the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott, who meet all-around good girl Tessa (Josephine Langford) and turns her guarded world upside down. The film will be released via Aviron Pictures April 12.

Fiennes Tiffin is repped by ICM Partners, The Artists Partnership in the UK, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.