African American Film Critics Association Launches TV Honors Awards

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), which just celebrated the 10th anniversary of the AAFCA Awards back in February, has announced the first annual AAFCA TV Honors, an awards fete celebrating outstanding achievement in television. The TV awards, which was previously handed out during the AAFCA Awards gala, will now take place as a luncheon on August 11 at the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey.

“We’re excited to expand on our established tradition of celebrating excellence across the Hollywood landscape,” stated AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson, “It’s a thrilling time for television in terms of quality and influence, especially as networks take huge strides forward in reflecting diversity and inclusion in their programming. This new wave of innovative, thought-provoking storytelling is inspiring and deserving of celebration.”

Related Story AAFCA To Celebrate Women In Cinema With Events Honoring Stephanie Allain, Madeline Di Nonno

The TV Honors adds to AAFCA exciting awards events which includes the marquee AAFCA Awards ceremony, which will now be focused on recognizing outstanding achievement in the film space, as well as the AAFCA Special Achievement Luncheon that honors individuals working in both film and television who represent the best of the entertainment industry including journalists, executives, storytellers and performers.

Honoree recipients for the first annual AAFCA TV Honors will be unveiled at a later date.

The seven categories, as determined by AAFCA’s awards committee, include:

Drama of the Year

A drama series, limited series, documentary series, television movie or otherwise that stands out for its quality and cultural significance

Comedy of the Year

A comedy series, limited series, television movie or special that stands out for its quality and cultural significance

Discovery of the Year

This award may be given to an actor, creator or project that stands out as a groundbreaker or gamechanger in the television landscape

Actor of the Year

An actor whose work during the calendar year has been extraordinary

Actress of the Year

An actress whose work during the calendar year has been extraordinary

Icon Award

Recognizes a veteran of television who has forged a path in greatness

Inclusion Award

Recognizes a network or production entity that demonstrates a powerful commitment to diversity and inclusion