Adam Sandler, who launched his career as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 1991 and became one of the show’s stand-out and signature figures of that particular era, will return to Studio 8H for his first-ever SNL hosting gig on May 4.

“We are happy to welcome Adam back to ‘SNL’ in what is sure to be a special night,” said executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Sandler, who appeared on the show from 1991-95 having joined in 1990 as a writer, currently appears in his latest Netflix comedy special 100% Fresh. Later this year his film Murder Mystery will premiere on the platform.

Musical guest for the May 4 SNL will be Shawn Mendes, returning for his second appearance.

This week’s SNL will be hosted by Kit Harington.