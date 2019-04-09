Deborah Horowitz, a top executive at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has left her position, Deadline has learned.

“The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures confirms the departure of Deputy Director for Creative Content and Programming Deborah Horowitz,” an Academy Museum spokesperson said in a statement Monday evening.

“Academy Museum Director Kerry Brougher has expressed his gratitude for her assistance during the development stage of this new institution,” the statement continued. “Brougher will be working with Chief Operating Officer Brendan Connell, Jr. and Deputy Director for Advancement and External Relations Katharine DeShaw to ensure continuing progress and a smooth transition. The Museum’s Board of Trustees and staff look forward to welcoming the public to the extraordinary experiences now being developed for the Academy Museum.”

The $388 million museum will feature exhibits designed to capture the interest of movie fans and historians alike.

The long-delayed facility is expected to open by the end of 2019, however, no official opening date has been announced.