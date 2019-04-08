CBS’s broadcast of The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards (1.6, 9.903M) dominated Sunday night. But the long-running franchise plunged 24% in the demo and 18% in total viewers relative to last year. In the 18-49 age bracket, it marked the franchise’s lowest rating on record; its total viewer tally was smallest in a dozen years.

The music trophy show appears to have cut into ABC’s 8-10 PM American Idol (1.0, 6.092M) which hit a series low in both metrics.

Leading in to the music awards ceremony broadcast, CBS’s 60 Minutes (0.9, 9.347M) settled back down after three weeks of NCAA-related lead-in boosts. Even so it handily won its combined Big 4 competition at 7 PM in total viewers, also topping the slot in the demo.

Meanwhile, ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.8, 5.125M) and Shark Tank (0.8, 3.769M) dipped slightly, relative to most recent original episode, airing before and after Idol.

NBC’s 8 PM World of Dance (0.7, 3.186M) and 10 PM Good Girls (06, 2.417M) were the night’s only Big 4 originals that did not decline compared to most recent first-run telecasts.

An encore telecast of NBC’S Ellen’s Game of Games (0.5, 2.899M) started at 7:45 PM ET due to golf overrun.

Fox’s The Simpsons (0.7, 1.593M) and Bob’s Burgers (0.8, 1748M) ticked down 1/10th from most recent originals in the 9 PM hour.

CBS (1.4, 9.764M) dominated the night in both metrics. ABC (0.6, 1.455M) came in a distant second. NBC (0.6, 2.922M) and Fox (0.6, 1.455M) tied for third in the demo and CW (0.1, 404K) followed, with repeats of Supergirl (0.1, 481K) and Charmed (0.1, 328K).