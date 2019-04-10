ABC Sets ‘Reef Break’ & Other Summer Premiere Dates, Expands Game Shows To Three Nights A Week

ABC is ready for even more “Summer Fun and Games” and dating drama this year. Along with setting a June 20 series premiere date for Reef Break and slotting several other new and returning series today, the network is expanding its slate of game shows to three nights a week and making The Bachelor franchise last all summer long.

Related Story Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series: 2019 Edition

To that last point, The Bachelorette returns for Season 15 at 8 p.m. Monday, May 13 — a week after a reunion special airs in the slot — and then Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise takes over the two-hour block starting July 29. The latter had been set to launch Wednesday, August 7.

See the network’s full summer schedule below.

ABC’s four new game/competition shows also got their launch dates: Revived favorites Press Your Luck and Card Sharks will debut back-to-back at 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, and new competition formats Holey Moley (mini golf) and Family Food Fight (cooking) will make their respective bows at 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday, June 20.

Meanwhile, game shows Celebrity Family Feud (Season 5), The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth (both Season 4) return Sunday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m., and Season 4 of Match Game will begin play at 10 p.m. June 12, after the Press Your Luck and Card Sharks premieres.

Elsewhere on the summer sked: Season 14 of ABC News’ What Would You Do? arrives at 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, after the previously announced Season 6 premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The June 17 debut date for new drama series Grand Hotel from EP Eva Longoria also had been announced.

The network also set July 10 for The 2019 ESPYs, its annual sports trophy show,

“We’re determined to make ABC the No. 1 destination for summer fun in every way,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. “We’re giving fans more of what they love by adding a third day of ‘Summer Fun & Games,’ continuing The Bachelor franchise every week and debuting two new, bold dramas perfect for summer nights.”

Here is ABC’s summer 2019 schedule:

MONDAY, MAY 6

8-10:01 p.m. Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!

FRIDAY, MAY 10

8-9 p.m. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

9-10 p.m. What Would You Do?

MONDAY, MAY 13

8-10:01 p.m. The Bachelorette

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

8-9 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud

9-10 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid

10-11 p.m. To Tell the Truth

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

8-9 p.m. Press Your Luck

9-10 p.m. Card Sharks

10-11 p.m. Match Game

MONDAY, JUNE 17

10:01-11 p.m. Grand Hotel

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

8-9 p.m. Holey Moley

9-10 p.m. Family Food Fight

10-11 p.m. Reef Break

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

8-11 p.m. The 2019 ESPYS

MONDAY, JULY 29

8-10:01 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise