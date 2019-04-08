For those who bristle at or adibe by being told what you can’t do comes a new game show from ABC. The network has greenlighted Don’t, a new series from executive producer Ryan Reynolds that hails from Banijay Studios North America.

The action follows one family of four who must work together throughout five mental and physical challenges with only one rule: Don’t. For example, “Don’t Slip,” “Don’t Forget,” “Don’t Laugh,” “Don’t Say It,” “Don’t Scream” and a slew of “Don’t” challenges you didn’t even know existed.

Here’s how we play our game: In each episode, one family will have a set amount of time to succeed in each task and win a cash prize. When they fail a challenge, they don’t earn money and one of them will be eliminated from the game. Family members can be eliminated until only one remains. The last standing relative must complete the rest of the challenges on their own to win money for the family. At the end of the final “Don’t” challenge, the money they have been able to earn, if any, is theirs to keep.

“All my life, the word ‘don’t’ has tortured me,” Reynolds said in the announcement. “From ‘don’t curse’ to ‘don’t play ball in the house’ to ‘don’t eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.’ I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show.”

David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Maximum Effort’s George Dewey exec produce alongside the Deadpool star.