UTA Inks Design And VFX Studio Aaron Sims Creative

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed design and VFX studio Aaron Sims Creative in all areas. The signing signals UTA Production’s expansion into the concept design and visual effects space, as the agency will work with ASC to expand its reach, impact and integration with domestic and international film and TV productions.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with UTA in this pivotal next step of our studio’s growth. They have been essential in expanding our reach and access to the most exciting projects in the industry,” stated ASC founder Aaron Sims.

Sims has worked alongside numerous FX industry legends including Stan Winston and Rick Baker. The studio is renowned for its work on sci-fi, horror and adventure projects across television and film, including Netflix’s Stranger Things and Warner Bros’ Ready Player One, Wonder Woman and Aquaman among other titles.

Director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, Monster), a frequent ASC collaborator, praised its work. “I always depend heavily on Aaron and the great stable of artists he works with for everything from concept to final art in my films. The variety of skills he has warehoused into one place is a godsend and I always find they are willing to jump on board and aim for the sky.”

Most recently, ASC honed its focus to proprietary content through the launch of ASC Universe, a department that will produce and develop TV and film properties in the genre space. As the business has continued to expand, ASC has debuted the immersive-theater/VR hybrid project, Chained, and has a Harry Potter VR experience in development with WeVR.