Aaron Eckhart To Star In Conspiracy Thriller ‘Wander’

Aaron Eckhart (London Has Fallen, Sully) is set to topline Wander, a conspiracy thriller which Below Her Mouth helmer April Mullen is directing from a script by Tim Doiron. Shooting is slated to begin this June in New Mexico. Mullen and Doiron are producing the pic alongside Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide and Chad A. Verdi of Verdi Productions.

The story centers around Arthur Bretnik (Eckhart), a mentally unstable private investigator, who, after being hired to probe a suspicious death in the small town of Wander, becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter.

VMI Worldwide, which has worldwide rights for the film, will present the project to buyers in Cannes.

Eckhart, who will next be seen in Roland Emmerich’s historical actioner, Midway, and the Steven C. Miller-directed thriller, Live!, is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.

Verve reps both Mullen and Doiron.