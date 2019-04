‘A Very English Scandal’ Pips ‘Killing Eve’ & ‘Patrick Melrose’ To The Post At BAFTA TV Craft Awards

A Very English Scandal, the BBC and Amazon co-production, scored three gongs at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards. The Hugh Grant-fronted mini-series beat two other high-profile U.S.-backed series, Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose, which both won two awards at the behind-the-scenes awards.

The event was hosted by Episodes’ Stephen Mangan in London and comes ahead of the main awards next month.

A Very English Scandal, based on the Jeremy Thorpe scandal, won in Costume Design, Director: Fiction and Editing: Fiction, while BBC America’s Killing Eve picked up the Original Music and Sound: Fiction awards and Showtime and Sky co-pro Patrick Melrose received the Production Design and Writer: Drama award with David Nicholls beating Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Russell T Davies and Lennie James to the latter.

2019 WINNERS

WRITER: DRAMA

DAVID NICHOLLS Patrick Melrose – Two Cities / SunnyMarch / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic

LENNIE JAMES Save Me – World Productions / Sky Atlantic

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

RUSSELL T. DAVIES A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT

AKEMNJI NDIFORNYEN (Composer, Producer and Writer) Famalam – BBC Studios / BBC Three

DAWN SHADFORTH (Director) Trust (Silenzio)– Minim / BBC Two

GEORGIA CHRISTOU (Writer) Through the Gates (On the Edge) – BlackLight Television / Channel 4

LIZZIE KEMPTON (Director) Manchester Bomb: Our Story – Blakeway North / BBC Three

COSTUME DESIGN

CHARLOTTE HOLDICH The Long Song – Heyday Television/BBC One

MARIANNE AGERTOFT The City and The City – Mammoth Screen/BBC Two

PHOEBE DE GAYE Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/BBC One

SUZANNE CAVE A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

BEN ANTHONY Grenfell – Minnow Films / BBC One

DAVID SOUTAR, JOE PEARLMAN Bros: After the Screaming Stops – Fulwell 73 / BBC Four

JAMES ROGAN Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation – On the Corner / BBC One

PADDY WIVELL Prison – Spring Films / Channel 4

DIRECTOR: FICTION

HARRY BRADBEER Killing Eve (Episode 1) – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

MAHALIA BELO The Long Song – Heyday Television / BBC One

STEPHEN FREARS A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

THOMAS VINCENT Bodyguard (Episode 1) – World Productions / BBC One

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

BARBARA WILTSHIRE Inside No.9 Live: Dead Line – BBC Studios / BBC Two

BRIDGET CALDWELL The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios / BBC One

JULIA KNOWLES, HELEN SCOTT, SIMON STAFFURTH The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – BBC Studios / BBC One

LIZ CLARE The Voice UK – ITV Studios / Talpa / ITV

EDITING: FACTUAL

BEN BROWN Grenfell – Minnow Films / BBC One

EMMA LYSAGHT Louis Theroux: Altered States (Choosing Death) – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC Two

MATT LOWE Drowning in Plastic – Raw TV / BBC One

WILL GILBEY Bros: After the Screaming Stops – Fulwell 73 / BBC Four

EDITING: FICTION

GARY DOLLNER Killing Eve (Episode 1) – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

PIA DI CIAULA A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

STEVE SINGLETON Bodyguard (Episode 1) – World Productions / BBC One

TONY KEARNS Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM

DAVE DAVEY, DAVID TENCH, DOMINIC TOLFTS, KEVIN DUFF The Voice UK – ITV Studios / Talpa / ITV

LISA ARMSTRONG, JASON GILKISON, MARK KENYON, RICHARD SILLITTO Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC One

NIGEL CATMUR, DAVID COLE, KATE DAWKINS, KEVIN DUFF The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios / BBC One

TIM TELLING, TOM NEENAN, STEVE ANDREWS, BEN BLEASE The Mash Report –Zeppotron / BBC Two

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

DANIEL PHILLIPS A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

KONNIE DANIEL Mrs Wilson – Snowed-In Productions / BBC One

NICOLE STAFFORD, PETA DUNSTALL- The Little Drummer Girl – The Ink Factory / 127 Wall / BBC / AMC / BBC One

VICKIE LANG Vanity Fair – Mammoth Screen / ITV

ORIGINAL MUSIC

CHO YOUNG-WUK The Little Drummer Girl – The Ink Factory / 127 Wall / BBC / AMC / BBC One

DAVID HOLMES, KEEFUS CIANCIA Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

HAUSCHKA Patrick Melrose – Two Cities / SunnyMarch / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic

MURRAY GOLD A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL

CAMERA TEAM Earth’s Natural Wonders: Surviving Against the Odds – BBC Studios / BBC Scotland / BBC One

DANIEL DEWSBURY, STUART BERNARD, JONNY ASHTON The Mighty Redcar – 72 Films / BBC Two

JAIMIE GRAMSTON Michael Palin in North Korea – ITN Productions / Channel 5

LINDSAY McCRAE Dynasties: Emperor – BBC Studios / BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

BALAZS BOLYGO Collateral – The Forge Entertainment / BBC Two

JAMES FRIEND Patrick Melrose – Two Cities /SunnyMarch / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic

JULIAN COURT Killing Eve (Episode 7) – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

WOO-HYUNG KIM The Little Drummer Girl – The Ink Factory / 127 Wall / BBC / AMC / BBC One

PRODUCTION DESIGN

HELEN SCOTT A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

KRISTIAN MILSTED Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

MARIA DJURKOVIC, TATIANA MACDONALD The Little Drummer Girl – The Ink Factory / 127 Wall / BBC / AMC / BBC One

TOM BURTON Patrick Melrose – Two Cities / SunnyMarch / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic

SOUND: FACTUAL

DOUG DREGER, ROWAN JENNINGS Michael Palin in North Korea – ITN Productions / Channel 5

KATE DAVIS, STEVE ONOPA Amy Winehouse: Back to Black (Classic Albums) – BBC Music / Eagle Rock Entertainment / BBC Two

SOUND TEAM Later Live…with Jools Holland – BBC Studios / BBC Two

TIM OWENS, GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS Dynasties: Chimpanzees – BBC Studios / BBC One

SOUND: FICTION

SIMON FARMER, DAN JOHNSON, MARC LAWES Bodyguard – World Productions / BBC One

SOUND TEAM A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

SOUND TEAM The Little Drummer Girl – The Ink Factory / 127 Wall / BBC / AMC / BBC One

SOUND TEAM Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

ADAM McINNES, JOHN SMITH, KEVIN HORSEWOOD Troy: Fall of a City – Wild Mercury / Kudos / BBC One

GLASSWORKS, JEAN-CLEMENT SORET, CLAYTON McDERMOTT, MARK COULIER Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

KENT HOUSTON, PEERLESS, FREEFOLK, ASA SHOUL The Alienist (Episode 1) – Paramount / TNT / Netflix

SIMON FRAME, MARTIN OBERLANDER, ADAM INGLIS Britannia – Vertigo Films / Neal Street Productions / Sky Atlantic

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

ALLISON BROWNMOORE, ANTHONY BROWNMOORE, JOE NOWACKI Take Your Pills – Blue Spill / Netflix

MATT WILLEY Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

SMITH & FOULKES, MARK ROALFE ‘The Fearless Are Here’- The 2018 Winter Olympics – BBC Sport / Nexus Studios / Y&R / BBC One

STEVE SMALL, KRISTIAN ANDREWS, NIKKI KEFFORD-WHITE Black Earth Rising –Forgiving Earth / BBC Two