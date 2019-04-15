‘A Taste Of Sky’ Zooms In On Bolivian Food Venture By NOMA’s Claus Meyer

EXCLUSIVE: A new teaser (watch it below) for A Taste of Sky, a feature documentary about an unusual food venture by NOMA restauranteur Claus Meyer, is whetting appetites ahead of its U.S. premiere at this month’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Related Story Beyoncé 'Homecoming' Trailer: Netflix Documentary Chronicles 2018 Coachella Performance

The film chronicles the goings-on at Gustu, a restaurant and cooking school for the underprivileged youth of La Paz, the capital of Bolivia. Located 13,000 feet above sea level, the South American venue is set against spectacular scenery. The scene inside Gustu is a striking upstairs/downstairs blend of wealthy patrons drawn to the high-end fare turned out by the kitchen as the young staff learns the ropes and grapples with tradition.

Meyer, who has presided over four “Restaurant of the Year” wins at the world-famous NOMA in Denmark, faces questions about colonialism and the nature of his intentions in Bolivia. His young charges include Maria Claudo, a native of the Andean altiplano, who is pressured by her family to conform to conventional gender roles, getting married instead of working as a chef.

The film will have its first screening at Tribeca on April 26. which is the directing debut of Michael Y. Lei, who said he stumbled on Gustu while backpacking in Bolivia in 2014.

Endeavor Content is repping the film, which is executive produced by Archer Gray, the New York outfit whose credits include multiple Oscar nominee Can You Ever Forgive Me?

A Taste of Sky is produced by Lei, Andrew Renzi, Kevin Iwashina, Abby Lynn Kang Davis and Jess Kwan.

Here’s the teaser: