The cast of A Million Little Things balances heartbreaking drama with humor each week on the ABC series, which centers on a group of friends who get a wake-up call to start living after one of them commits suicide.

Created by DJ Nash, the drama is based on real events and delves into issues such as suicide, mental health, alcoholism and sexual abuse.

The ensemble drama stars David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene and Tristan Byon.

Giuntoli, Livingston, and Moses took the stage Sunday at The Contenders Emmys, where they spoke with Nellie Andreeva, Deadline‘s co-editor-in-chief of TV, about their toughest scenes.

“I’ve lost a couple of buddies in college to suicide,” Giuntoli said, adding that the experiences have had an impact on his work.

“I did a eulogy where I had to pretend that Ron Livingston was in a casket behind me. That was difficult,” he recalled.

Moses found a scene about molestation challenging.

“There are some people in my life who are dealing with that on a very real level,” she said. “I wanted to do that justice but not get swallowed into it.”

For Livingston, he struggled with an athletic scene.

“There’s a softball game, where I’m coaching the game and I really wanted to do that thing where they throw you the ball, and you catch it without looking. It was hard,” he said to laughter.

Asked if he managed to catch the ball, Livingston proudly said, “I did!”

A Million Little Things is the highest rated new drama on ABC, and has been renewed for a second season.

DJ Nash executive produces with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment and James Griffiths. Kapital produces with ABC Studios.

The series airs Thursday nights on ABC.