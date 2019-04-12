‘A Children’s Song’: Short Film About Chinese And Jewish Music Students & Plagiarism Scandal Getting Feature Film Via The H Collective’

The H Collective has teamed with Out of the Blue Entertainment to develop a feature adaptation of the 2015 English and Chinese language short, A Children’s Song, which was inspired by the true story of how thousands of migrated to China to refuge during World War II.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Robert Nelson Jacobs (Chocolat) is adapting the script for the feature. Producers are Sid Ganis, who produced the short, and Nancy Hult Ganis via Out of the Blue, alongside Kenneth Huang for The H Collective. The producers are currently out to potential directors as they aim to start production in the U.S. and China later this year.

Set in contemporary times with flashbacks to WWII, the story is about an aspiring Chinese music student who comes to the U.S. and befriends an equally talented young Jewish student at school. Everything changes when they are to perform an unpublished piece for their academic requirements and discover that they are playing the same song. As the two face possible expulsion and charges of plagiarism, they race to prove ownership and uncover family secrets leading back to a long-lost, shared history in Shanghai when the Chinese provided the only safe haven left for Jews fleeing Hitler’s oppression in Europe.

Executive producer Fiona Yang Li is coordinating for Shanghai Jinghang Puwan Entertainment, and James T. Warren is co-producing for Out of the Blue.