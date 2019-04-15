‘A Boy Called Christmas’: Kristen Wiig, Maggie Smith, Sally Hawkins Among Cast For Studiocanal, Netflix & Blueprint Movie

Studiocanal, Netflix and Blueprint Pictures have begun production on live-action family movie A Boy Called Christmas.

Gil Kenan (Monster House) will direct the feature whose starry cast includes Jim Broadbent (Paddington 1 & 2), Zoe Colletti (Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark), Toby Jones (Infamous), Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water), Michiel Huisman (Game Of Thrones), Henry Lawfull (Les Miserables), Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey), Rune Temte (Captain Marvel), Indica Watson (Sherlock) and Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984).

The movie will reimagine the origin story of Father Christmasm, following an ordinary young boy called Nikolas who sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, the young boy soon meets his destiny.

Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Kenan have adapted the screenplay from the bestselling book by Matt Haig, the first of five in a series which are published by Canongate Books. The shoot will take place in Lapland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and London.

Studiocanal will release the film theatrically in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France and China. Netflix will release in the rest of the world. Studiocanal is producing with Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri outfit Blueprint Pictures. Framestore will provide the VFX. Production Designer is Gary Williamson (Paddington 1 & 2).