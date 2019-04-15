Netflix Turning ‘A Babysitter’s Guide To Monsters’ Into Family Film; Rachel Talalay To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix will turn the Joe Ballarini children’s three-book series A Babysitter’s Guide To Monsters into a family film, setting Rachel Talalay to direct it. The author is writing the script. Book was published under the HarperCollins imprint Katherine Tegen Books.

Related Story Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral On Fire; Portions Of Building Have Collapsed

Walden Media and Montecito Pictures Company are producing and have been developing the series for several years. Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp will produce, with Naia Cucukov of Walden Media, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing.

Talalay’s credits include most recently directing episodes of American Gods, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale, Supergirl and The Flash;; she’s directed Sherlock and Doctor Who episodes in the UK and has feature credits that include Tank Girl and Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare.

The book is about an apathetic babysitter who doesn’t like kids very much and is horrified to discover that the child she is sitting for has been stolen by monsters. It’s her responsibility along, with a secret society of baby sitters who do battle against the creatures of the night, to save the child and the world from things that go bump in the night.

The movie is based on the first installment of Ballarini’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting book trilogy, with the followups A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting #2: Beats & Geeks and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting #3: Mission to Monster Island.

Talalay is repped by Gersh, Casarotto Ramsay and attorney John LaViolette.