Howie Mandel’s Alevy Production Teams With Indigenous Media For ’60 Second Docs: The Show’

Howie Mandel’s Alevy Productions is partnering with Indigenous Media to bring the digital documentary series 60 Second Docs to television. The series will appropriately be called 60 Second Docs: The Show. Mandel will collaborate with Indigenous to develop and produce the talk-doc show.

60 Second Docs: The Show will focus on the world’s most interesting and unusual characters but dive deeper and go bigger in a manner that is more in line with traditional TV and OTT formats.

“I’ve been a fan of 60 Second Docs for a long time, so one day I picked up the phone and decided to do something about it,” said Mandel. “The Indigenous team and I immediately connected around our mutual passion for sharing stories of people across the world being who they are – from Weed Nuns to Homeless Haircuts and everything in between.”

60 Second Docs was created three years ago and has produced over 450 documentaries, and generated over 3.5B views and 7M followers. It has developed deep brand partnerships as well as worldwide licensing and distribution deals including an exclusive relationship in China with Tencent. They’ve been rapidly expanding with new formats like a first of its kind Voice experience on Google & Alexa.

With 60 Second Docs: The Show, Indigenous Media continues to grow. They recently launched 60 Second Docs Wealth in collaboration with BlackRock which is a new vertical exploring personal narratives on the intersection of wealth and well-being. In addition, the company has launched numerous brand partnerships with Viacom, General Motors, Focus Features, FOX, and Mike’s Hard Lemonade, among others. Facebook recently announced Season 2 of their Original Series, Five Points.

Alevy is repped by WME and 3 Arts. Indigenous Media is repped by CAA.