’60 Minutes’ Goes Inside The Making Of HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

60 Minutes got a rare behind-the-scenes look at the making of Game of Thrones.

The CBS news magazine sent Anderson Cooper and a camera crew to Northern Ireland for a visit to the Castle Black

film set.

Related Story 'Westworld' Season 3 Adds Lena Waithe To Its Cast - HBO Will Air In 2020

Cooper interviewed the cast, producers, and creator of Game of Thrones and had a rare face-to-face encounter with the decapitated head of Eddard “Ned” Stark, who lost his head in season 1.

Kit Harington, who plays hero Jon Snow in the series, gave Cooper a guided tour of a warehouse outside Belfast containing props, costumes, and memorabilia from the series, including Ned’s head on a stick.

[See Video Above]

Cooper later interviewed Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who play Arya and Bran Stark on the series.

Both answered “no,” when asked if they ever imagined the series would become a global phenomenon.

“I didn’t even know what HBO was,” Williams admitted.

Later, when he sat down with novelist and creator George R.R. Martin, Cooper asked for his thoughts on the HBO series venturing away from the books.

“I gave my baby up for adoption and she’s not my baby anymore,” Martin said. “But the books are still my baby.”

The eighth and final season of the HBO blockbuster premiered tonight.