Ron Howard's 'Pavarotti' Documentary Gets Wow Reception At Early CAA Screening

Tony Awards Nominations 2019: Complete List, Reactions, Snubs

'To Kill A Mockingbird', 'Network' Snubbed From Tony Award Best Play Category – Complete List Of Nominees

Refresh for updates The lush, very-downtown musical Hadestown topped the Tony Awards nominations list with 14, with the more traditional jukebox musical Ain’t Too Proud coming in at second with 12, a one-two punch as clear a sign as any that Tony voters are in a very expansive mood this year.

At #3, Tootsie has 11 nominations; The Ferryman 9 and Beetlejuice 8.

But the big surprise were the no-votes in the Best Play category for both To Kill A Mockingbird and Network, particularly for Aaron Sorkin’s gloriously reviewed and wildly popular adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel. That omission might be the single biggest Tony snub in years, if not decades.

Deadline will examine that omission and other surprises in a complete analysis of the Tony nominations by Deadline theater critic Greg Evans, coming shortly. Check back soon.

The nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards are being announced live by Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Broadway productions that opened during the 2018-2019 season on or before the April 25 cut-off date are eligible for this year’s honors in 26 competitive categories. Twenty-one plays and 13 musicals opened this season. Only two musical revivals are in contention.

The reveal is being carried live via the Tony Awards’ Facebook page, and CBS This Morning will also cover portions of the announcement, as its network CBS and CBS All Access will broadcast the 73rd annual ceremony June 9  from Radio City Music Hall in New York, with James Corden hosting.

Deadline has a livestream of the announcement, and will follow up with news, analysis and reactions throughout the morning.

Keep checking back as nominees are announced and we update this year’s full list:

THE CATEGORIES:

Best Musical

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
The Boys in the Band by Mart Crowley
Burn This
Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein
The Waverly Gallery by Kenneth Lonergan

Best Play

The Ferryman
What the Constitution Means to Me
Ink
Choir Boy
Gary

Best Original Score

Be More Chill, Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice, Eddie Perfect
Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Best Sound Design in a Play

Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud
Drew Levy, Oklahoma!
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Annette Bening, All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bryan Cranston, Network
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Scenic Design for a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice

Best Scenic Design for a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Andre De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, All My Sons

Best Book of a Musical

Ain’t Too Proud, Dominique Morisseau
Beetlejuice, Scott Brown and Anthony King
Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin
Tootsie, Robert Horn

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Oklahoma!

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud
Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Regional Theatre Tony Award
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (previously announced)

