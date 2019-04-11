Click to Skip Ad
1091, Formerly The Orchard, Plucks Its First Pic In ‘Before You Know It’

After announcing its relaunch earlier this month, 1091, which was formally known as The Orchard Film Group, has made its first acquisition, snagging North American distribution rights to the Hannah Pearl Utt-directed Sundance film, Before You Know It. Utt, who made her directorial debut with this feature, also stars opposite Jen Tullock, Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Mike Colter, and Alec Baldwin. 1091 is aiming to release the film in theaters sometime during the second half of 2019.

Written by Utt and Tullock, the pic thrusts co-dependent, thirty-something sisters Rachel and Jackie Gurner into a literal soap opera after a long-kept family secret is revealed, taking them on a journey that proves that you really can come of age, at any age.

Mallory Schwartz, Josh Hetzler, and James Brown produced the project. Executive producers are Giri Tharan, Donna and Kevin Gruneich, Eric and Susan Fredston-Hermann, Mary Jane Skalski, Robin Bronk, Tim Daly, and Brian DeVine.

The deal was negotiated by 1091’s DiGiacomo and CAA and Endeavor on behalf of the filmmakers.

