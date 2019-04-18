1091 Acquires Sundance Documentary ‘Midnight Family’

1091 has obtained the North American distribution rights to Midnight Family, the Luke Lorentzen-directed documentary which premiered at Sundance this year. The company, formally known as Orchard Film Group, is planning to release the doc sometime during the summer of this year.

The doc, which won the Special Jury Award for Best Cinematography at Sundance, features the Ochoa family, who run a private ambulance, competing with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help. As the Ochoas try to make a living in this fraught industry, they struggle to keep their dire finances from compromising the people in their care.

It was produced by Kellen Quinn and Luke Lorentzen as well as Elena Fortes and Daniela Alatorre. The deal was negotiated by 1091’s Danielle DiGiacomo and Submarine Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.