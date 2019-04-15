101 Studios Taps James Allen & Tom Prince For Exec Positions

The recently announced 101 Studios has tapped James Allen as Head of Acquisitions and Tom Prince as Executive Vice President, Head of Physical Production. Allen will oversee all aspects of curating, building and maintaining the studio’s growing roster of film and television projects. Prince will manage all areas of physical production for the studio’s feature film and television slate.

“It’s an honor to have such seasoned professionals joining the 101 Studios ranks,” said 101’s David Glasser and David Hutkin. “The addition of James and Tom reflects our efforts to create first-class content, as they will play an integral role in the continued growth of our studio,”

Allen most recently served as Vice President of Acquisitions and Production at TWC after joining the Acquisitions and Production department in 2011. As VP, Allen acquired films including The Founder and Wind River. Before working at TWC, Allen owned and operated an independent concert promotion company with a focus on collegiate markets, working with artists such as Wiz Khalifa, LMFAO, Steve Aoki, and more.

Prince has 30 years of experience in physical production and post-production. Prince got his start at Universal Studios, where he worked for six years before joining Sid Sheinberg’s independent film production company, The Bubble Factory. As EVP of Production at Walden Media, Prince oversaw two James Cameron 3D IMAX projects as well as the film, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. He most recently served as EVP of Physical Production at TWC, where he oversaw all television and film projects.

101 Studios launched earlier this year with over $300 million in financing for their film and television distribution studio.