EXCLUSIVE: Peter Gallagher (The O.C., Covert Affairs) and John Clarence Stewart (Luke Cage) are set as series regulars opposite Jane Levy in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, NBC’s hourlong musical dramedy pilot from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Universal Music Group and Lionsgate TV.

Written by Winsberg and directed by Richard Shepard, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is described tonally as What Women Want meets La La Land. It follows Zoey (Levy), a whip-smart but socially awkward woman in her late 20s who suddenly is able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her. With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her “gift” not only to help herself understand people in her life but also to help others around her.

NBC

Gallagher will play Mitch, Zoey’s father. Stewart will portray Simon, a marketing exec at Zoey’s tech company.

Winsberg and Shepard executive produce with FeigCo’s Feig and Jessie Henderson, along with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum and Jason Wang via The Tannenbaum Company and David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles of UMG’s Polygram Entertainment.

The O.C. and Covert Affairs alum Gallagher will be returning next season as a recurring on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and was seen this season in Murphy Brown on NBC and The Gifted on Fox. He is repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Management.

Stewart’s role reunites him with Levy, with whom he worked on Netflix’s social thriller series What/If due out later this year. He most recently portrayed Alex Wesley on Netflix’s Luke Cage. Stewart is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, HCKR Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.