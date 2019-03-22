Carmen Cusack (Sorry For Your Loss) has been cast as a series regular opposite Jane Levy in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, NBC’s musical dramedy pilot from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, Universal Music Group and Lionsgate TV. Written by Winsberg and directed by Richard Shepard, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist follows Zoey (Levy), a whip-smart but socially awkward girl in her late 20s who is suddenly able to hear people’s innermost thoughts as musical numbers that they perform just for her. She finds ways to use her awkward “gift” to understand her friends and loved ones better, and to offer help as well. Cusack Will play Joan, a female tech pioneer who runs a tight ship at Zoey’s office. Repped by Artists & Representatives and Schachter Entertainment, Cusack recently recurred on the first season of Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss with Elizabeth Olsen and will be seen later this year in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood opposite Tom Hanks.

Elizabeth Cappuccino is set as a series regular opposite John Slattery in neXT, Fox’s AI thriller drama pilot from 20th Century Fox TV. Written on spec by Manny Coto and directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, neXt is described as a propulsive, fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO, Paul Leblanc (Slattery), who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent (Fernanda Andrade ) and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself. Cappuccino will play Abby. Smart. A college student. She is somewhat estranged from her father, Paul, and has learned how to live without him in her life. Cappuccino will soon be seen in Netflix feature Otherhood, starring opposite Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette, and directed by Cindy Chupack. She previously starred in Kevin Phillips’ festival hit Super Dark Times, and recurred as Young Jessica on the hit Netflix/Marvel series Jessica Jones. Cappuccino is repped by Paradigm and Anonymous Content.