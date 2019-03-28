Here’s a first clip of Zac Efron and Lily Collins in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Ted Bundy film acquired by Netflix out of Sundance. Watch it below.

The film is a chronicle of the crimes of the notorious serial killer from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years. Kaya Scodelario, Haley Joel Osment, Angela Sarafyan, Jim Parsons and John Malkovich also star.

Sky Cinema is releasing in the UK, where it will be in cinemas and on Sky from May 3. Netflix hasn’t set a release date yet.