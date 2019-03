EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Zac Efron will voice the dapper Fred, and Amanda Seyfried the preppy Daphne, in Warner Bros Animation Group’s Scooby-Doo feature film Scoob.

Tony Cervone is directing the feature, and Chris Columbus, Pam Coats and Allison Abbate are producing. Executive producers are Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Dan Povenmire and Adam Sztykiel. Pic will open in May 2020.

It’s the first time since Warners’ 2004 live-action take on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, that the Mystery Inc gang have hit the big screen. In the new Scooby-Doo movie they team up with other characters in the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from the evil Dick Dastardly.

Previously announced for the pic is Will Forte, who will play Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez is Velma, Tracy Morgan is Captain Caveman, and Frank Welker will reprise the voice of Scoob, having been the voice-over for the hound in the 1969-1970 series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

Seyfried is repped by Innovative Artists and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, and Efron is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Seyfried recently starred in Paul Schrader’s Oscar-nominated First Reformed, and the near $400M-worldwide grossing Universal sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She can been seen next in Simon Curtis’ The Art of Racing in the Rain with Kevin Costner and Milo Ventimiglia and David Koepp’s You Should Have Left opposite Kevin Bacon. She has a SAG ensemble nom for her work in Les Misereables in which she played Cosette and a National Board of Review ensemble win for the Tom Hooper feature musical. Overall Seyfried’s canon counts close to $3 billion at the global box office.

Efron counts such hit franchises as The Neighbors and High School Musical series. He recently won great reviews for his turn as serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile which made its world premiere at Sundance and sold to Netflix for a reported $9M. Efron recently starred in Harmony Korine’s SXSW world premiere The Beach Bum. Last year he starred in the Fox hit musical The Greatest Showman. Efron’s films have racked up close to $2.5B at the worldwide box office.