NBC has found its replacement for Carson Daly. Lilly Singh will take over the 1:35 am timeslot with A Little Late with Lilly Singh, making her the only woman to currently host a late-night talk show on a Big 4 network.

Debuting in September, A Little Late with Lilly Singh will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh said. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

Singh made the announcement on Thursday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can watch the clip above.

“Lilly is truly a star and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs and Late Night, NBC Entertainment. “She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can’t wait to get started.”

NBC announced in February that Daly was stepping away from his late-night program Last Call with Carson Daly after a 17-year run to concentrate on his duties as host of the Orange Room on Today, as host and producer on The Voice and to spend more time with his family. He also is working on projects with NBCU’s The Golf Channel.

Actress, producer, writer and creator Singh is a leading force in the digital world amassing a global audience of more than 14 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos.

As an actress, she appeared in the Emmy-nominated HBO film Fahrenheit 451, opposite Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan. She also appeared in the films Bad Moms and Ice Age: Collision Course.

Singh also is the author of the bestselling How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life. She has appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, Fast Company’s Most Creative People list and Time called her one of the most influential people on the Internet.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh will be produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions. Singh will executive produce and Polly Auritt will co-executive produce.

Singh is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson.