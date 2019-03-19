Hilary Duff’s Younger is getting a remake in China – the TV Land format’s second Asian adaptation.

The series, which is written and exec produced by Sex and the City creator Darren Star, is being adapted by Endemol Shine China and Huace Group. It is being remade as a 40-part series in Mandarin with episodes of 45 minutes.

The show follows the story of a woman who lies about her age at her job in the highly competitive world of publishing. As her personal and professional lives become irreversibly intertwined, keeping the secret proves more and more difficult. The Chinese version will be based on five series of the original U.S show.

Produced by TV Land, Younger stars two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

The series is also being adapted in Korea with JTBC Content Group. It is Endemol Shine’s latest scripted formats deal in China following deals for Humans and Broadchurch.

William Tan, Managing Director of Endemol Shine China said, “Huace Group is the ideal partner for us to re-create this light-hearted series with and we can’t wait to bring to viewers what we believe could be China’s latest comedy hit. Younger is a fantastic addition to Endemol Shine China’s localised scripted slate, which includes Humans and Broadchurch, and we are proud to provide high-quality content and talent which sets up the bridge between our two different cultures.”

Cecilia Zhu, VP of International Business, Huace Group added, “This is a co-operation between two top global industry players where high-profile talent will work closely together to create a fun representation of the professional and personal lives of young people in China, reflecting their views and the realities of modern life. We look forward to creating a classic series via this co-operation.”