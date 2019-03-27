Should Bear Grylls ski or paraglide down a mountain? Should he run away or fight a wolf? Should he eat that enormous bug or leave it? You get to decide the outcome of those and many other hairy situations in Netflix’s new interactive series You vs. Wild. Watch the first trailer above and check out some new photos below. If you so choose, of course.

Each episode features a viewer-involved experience with multiple choices, where a user can direct the course of the story. As Netflix warns in the logline: Dense jungles, towering mountains, brutal deserts and mysterious forests await, with tough decisions around every corner. In this interactive adventure series, you make all the decisions, and whether or not Grylls succeeds or fails is totally up to you.

“If you don’t make the right choices,” Grylls admonishes us in the trailer, “it might not end well for me.” Here’s hoping you don’t click on “plunges to his rocky demise.”

Grylls, who starred for seven seasons on Discovery’s Man vs. Wild and has hosted a number of adventure series, also in among the executive producers of You vs. Wild, which goes live April 10 on Netflix. Here are some snaps of Grylls in action:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix