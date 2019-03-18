Following the recent success of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix has set its next interactive series. The Internet network said today that You vs. Wild, an eight-episode interactive family series fronted by survival expert and TV veteran Bear Grylls, will premiere April 10.

The streamer had ramped up its efforts in interactive storytelling in light of the strong buzz and fan engagement for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which became an instant pop culture phenomenon.

Each episode of You vs. Wild features an interactive experience with multiple choices, where a user can direct the course of the story. Watch an announcement video above and see the poster below.

The new interactive move was unveiled today during Netflix’s executive sit-down at the streamer’s LA HQ. In front of a hanger full of media, VP, Original Series Cindy Holland was joined on the sofa filled stage at the Sunset Boulevard facility by Bela Bajaria, the newly minted VP International Originals, VP Original Film Scott Stuber:, Original Film and Taito Okiura, Director, International Originals – Anime

The Netflix logline: Dense jungles, towering mountains, brutal deserts and mysterious forests await, with tough decisions around every corner. In this groundbreaking interactive adventure series, you make all the decisions and whether or not Bear succeeds or fails is totally up to you.

Grylls starred for seven seasons on Discovery’s Man vs. Wild and has hosted myriad adventure series. He also executive produces You vs. Wild alongside Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Rob Buchta, and Delbert Shoopman. Ben Simms is the director of the show from Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures.