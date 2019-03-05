Undateable alum Chris D’Elia is set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of Netflix’s You.

D’Elia will play Henderson, a designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian with a “hard-life-lessons man-of-the-people” thing working for him.

You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). In the freshman season, which was based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel and aired on Lifetime, Goldberg becomes obsessed with his customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using social media and the Internet to stalk her.

The show’s second season is loosely based on the author’s second book in the series titled Hidden Bodies and will be released by the streaming service under the Netflix originals banner. It will follow Goldberg to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef that isn’t into social media like his previous leading lady.

You is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo serve as executive producers.

D’Elia is known for lead roles in NBC sitcoms Undateable and Whitney. He most recently co-created and will star in Psychopath, an upcoming half-hour comedy for YouTube Premium. On the film side, he recently wrapped Life in a Year. D’Elia is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.